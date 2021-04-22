A U.S. Army M1224 Maxxpro MRAP providing security during Task Force Iron Valor’s validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. The validation exercise field operation was the culminating event. The field operations included day and night training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 01:49 Photo ID: 6736984 VIRIN: 210422-Z-CZ403-1474 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.56 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.