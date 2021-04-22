A U.S. Army M1224 Maxxpro MRAP providing security during Task Force Iron Valor’s validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. The validation exercise field operation was the culminating event. The field operations included day and night training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
