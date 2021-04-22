Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Validation Exercise [Image 5 of 15]

    Validation Exercise

    NASHVILLE, KUWAIT

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    A group of U.S. troops stands near a U.S. Army HMMWV that will load onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. Soldiers of Task Force Iron Valor conducted flight operations as a portion of their validation exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Artillery
    Vermont National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR
    3/172nd Mountain Infantry

