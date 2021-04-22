U.S. Army M977 High Mobility Equipment Tactical Truck carrying munition pods for the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers during a validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. The HMETT drops rocket pods for the HIMARS launchers to pick up in order to reload and continue fire missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

