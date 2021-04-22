Validation Exercise

An U.S. Army M1114 HMMWV (humvee) and M1224 Maxxpro MRAP conduct convoy operations at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. Convoy operations training gives Soldiers experience to have the tactical advantage in non-training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

