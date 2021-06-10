Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Aircrew and maintenance personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, prepare to launch in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The inaugural multinational exercise serves to develop and improve U.S.- Hellenic air readiness and interoperability by increasing proficiency with the employment of live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

