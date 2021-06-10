Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon's Rage

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle Aircrew and maintenance personnel assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, prepare to launch in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The inaugural multinational exercise serves to develop and improve U.S.- Hellenic air readiness and interoperability by increasing proficiency with the employment of live and inert munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021
    Photo ID: 6688909
    VIRIN: 210610-F-AN818-012
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

