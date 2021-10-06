Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mitchell Ewing, weapons load crew member assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, installs arming loops during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage enable Airmen to demonstrate strength, adaptability, and resilience to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

