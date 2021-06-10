Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amaya Dowell, weapons load crew member with the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, operates an MJ-1 Jammer to load live munitions onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. These exercises and deployments serve as an excellent investment, providing invaluable training and operational readiness to strengthen interoperability with NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

