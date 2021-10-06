Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 14 of 17]

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, launches an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage enable Airmen to demonstrate strength, adaptability, and resilience to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6688910
    VIRIN: 210610-F-AN818-015
    Resolution: 5420x3613
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    This work, Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

