Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, launches an F-15E Strike Eagle in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage enable Airmen to demonstrate strength, adaptability, and resilience to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

