U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, prepare to launch in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Exercises like Poseidon’s Rage set the stage for strategic basing options, ensuring the U.S. is postured to provide lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 17:24 Photo ID: 6688908 VIRIN: 210610-F-AN818-014 Resolution: 5945x3963 Size: 8.24 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.