U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing and Hellenic F-16 Fighting Falcons, with the 115th Combat Wing, prepare for takeoff in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The inaugural multinational exercise serves to develop and improve U.S.- Hellenic air readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.12.2021 17:24 Photo ID: 6688912 VIRIN: 210610-F-AN818-018 Resolution: 5979x3363 Size: 8.62 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.