Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Maher, weapons load team chief assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, keeps close watch during loading operations at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The exercise met mission requirements with the incorporation of both live and inert munitions, ensuring aircrew remain combat ready in a wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

