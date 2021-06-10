Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 9 of 17]

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing cheer before stepping to their aircraft during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. These exercises and deployments serve as an excellent investment, providing invaluable training and operational readiness to strengthen interoperability with NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.12.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6688905
    VIRIN: 210610-F-AN818-010
    Resolution: 5416x3611
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

