Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

Aircrew assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing cheer before stepping to their aircraft during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. These exercises and deployments serve as an excellent investment, providing invaluable training and operational readiness to strengthen interoperability with NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

