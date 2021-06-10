Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Zach Wiles with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, assesses the MK-82 bomb configuration attached to an F-15E Strike Eagle, prior to launch in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The exercise met mission requirements with the incorporation of both live and inert munitions, ensuring aircrew remain combat ready in a wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

