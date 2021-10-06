Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage [Image 2 of 17]

    Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven Christensen with the 492nd Fighter Squadron, assesses the MK-82 bomb configuration attached to an F-15E Strike Eagle, prior to launch in support of exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. The exercise met mission requirements with the incorporation of both live and inert munitions, ensuring aircrew remain combat ready in a wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Greece
    48FW
    Poseidon's Rage
    PR21

