Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members with the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, load an MK-82 bomb during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Key objectives in the exercise focused upon an increase in proficiency with employing inert and live munitions, helping to underscore U.S. commitment to the European region in direct support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

