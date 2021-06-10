Liberty Wing conducts live weapons load during Poseidon’s Rage

Aircrew assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conduct pre-flight checks during exercise Poseidon’s Rage at Souda Bay, Greece, June 10, 2021. Engagements such as Poseidon’s Rage help to optimize interoperability among U.S. forces and its NATO allies to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

