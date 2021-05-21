Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron parks after a sortie during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 21, 2021. During Astral Knight 21, the Liberty Wing sharpened its ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations, which is enabled by strong regional partnerships critical for a rapid united response to adversaries around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

