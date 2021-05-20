U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Mckeever, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron , fuels systems technician (below), and Airman 1st Class Thomas Sullivan (above), 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replace the intake cover on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. During Astral Knight 21, the Liberty Wing sharpened its ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations, which is enabled by strong regional partnerships critical for a rapid united response to adversaries around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

This work, Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Alex Echols