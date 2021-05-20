Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 19 of 31]

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Mckeever, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron , fuels systems technician (below), and Airman 1st Class Thomas Sullivan (above), 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replace the intake cover on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. During Astral Knight 21, the Liberty Wing sharpened its ability to deploy capable, credible forces to operate from strategic locations, which is enabled by strong regional partnerships critical for a rapid united response to adversaries around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6661445
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DY859-0287
    Resolution: 1950x3000
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-15
    Hellenic Air Force
    Ready Forces
    493 FS
    AstralKnight21

