Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles assigned to the 493th Fighter Squadron are parked on the flightline during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing deployed 12 F-15C/D Eagles and more than 250 Airmen from the 493rd FS, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other supporting units to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

