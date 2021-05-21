Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Drew White, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash/recovery technician, receives a COVID-19 test from a local medical professional prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained and integrated with allied NATO nations during Astral Knight 21, May 17 - 21, 2021, strengthening partnerships and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

