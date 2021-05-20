Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Grimm, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance craftsman, tops off the oil on a refueling truck during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. Astral Knight is a multinational, integrated air and missile defense exercise conducted in the Adriatic Region of Europe designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and its NATO allies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

