Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Johnson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash/recovery technician, receives a COVID-19 test from a local medical professional prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

