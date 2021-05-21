Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 28 of 31]

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kenneth Johnson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crash/recovery technician, receives a COVID-19 test from a local medical professional prior to departing Larissa Air Base, Greece, during exercise Astral Knight 21, May 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:43
    Photo ID: 6661454
    VIRIN: 210521-F-DY859-0057
    Resolution: 3000x2100
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies
    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-15
    Hellenic Air Force
    Ready Forces
    493 FS
    AstralKnight21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT