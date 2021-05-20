Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Mckeever, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron fuels systems technician, prepares to refuel an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
