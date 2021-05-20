Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 16 of 31]

    Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

    LARISSA AIR BASE, GREECE

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jemara McCoy, 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, disarms munitions on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained and integrated with allied NATO nations during Astral Knight 21, May 17 - 21, 2021, strengthening partnerships and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:45
    Photo ID: 6661442
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DY859-0218
    Resolution: 3000x2100
    Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-15
    Hellenic Air Force
    Ready Forces
    493 FS
    AstralKnight21

