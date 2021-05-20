Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jemara McCoy, 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, disarms munitions on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained and integrated with allied NATO nations during Astral Knight 21, May 17 - 21, 2021, strengthening partnerships and rapid deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

