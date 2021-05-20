Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ted Grigsby, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels support NCO in-charge, refuels an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing deployed 12 F-15C/D Eagles and more than 250 Airmen from the 493rd Fighter Squadron, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other supporting units to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

