Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian Jankowski, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing deployed 12 F-15C/D Eagles and more than 250 Airmen from the 493rd FS, 748th AMXS and other supporting units to participate in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

