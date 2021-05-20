U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Sullivan, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs post flight recovery duties on an F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 21 at Larissa Air Base, Greece, May 20, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing trained with military forces from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, and Slovenia as well as U.S. units from around European Command enhancing the readiness, strength and cohesion of these alliances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 05:45 Photo ID: 6661443 VIRIN: 210520-F-DY859-0246 Resolution: 3000x1950 Size: 2.28 MB Location: LARISSA AIR BASE, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Astral Knight 21: Liberty Wing trains with European Allies [Image 31 of 31], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.