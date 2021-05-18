210518-N-BF356-1608

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) Airman Priestonpaul Rayray, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) performs inventory on a crash tool box, May 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:23 Photo ID: 6651102 VIRIN: 210518-N-BF356-1608 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 911.61 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210518-N-BF356-1608 [Image 25 of 25], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.