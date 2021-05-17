210517-N-WP865-4011

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Aircraft from the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) fly in formation during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. HSC-26 and VMM-162 are both embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

Date Taken: 05.17.2021