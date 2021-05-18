210518-N-BF356-1542

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Gabriel Oniel, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), uses an anemometer on the ship’s weather deck, May 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:23 Photo ID: 6651101 VIRIN: 210518-N-BF356-1542 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 798.43 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210518-N-BF356-1542 [Image 25 of 25], by SN Larry Lockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.