210517-N-WP865-4001

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies alongside the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. HSC-26 is embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)
