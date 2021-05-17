210517-N-WP865-4007
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transits in formation with ships from the U.S. Navy’s Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the French and Norwegian navies during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. San Antonio is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
