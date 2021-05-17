210517-N-WP865-4007

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) transits in formation with ships from the U.S. Navy’s Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG), the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group and the French and Norwegian navies during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. San Antonio is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    HMSQE

