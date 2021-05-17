210517-N-WP865-4004

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) An CH-53 Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to land aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:22 Photo ID: 6651090 VIRIN: 210517-N-WP865-4004 Resolution: 3946x5920 Size: 1009.75 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210517-N-WP865-4004 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.