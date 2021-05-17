210517-N-WP865-4011

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Aircraft from the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced) fly in formation above the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) as a landing craft, air cushion from Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 transits alongside during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. HSC-26, VMM-162 and ACU-4 are all embarked aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN