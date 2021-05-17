210517-N-WP865-4014

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to land aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

