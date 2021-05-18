210518-N-BF356-1333

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) Lance Cpl. Joel Sauber, left, and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Goulding, both assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in combat training on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

