Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210517-N-WP865-4014 [Image 17 of 25]

    210517-N-WP865-4014

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210517-N-WP865-4013
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), prepares to land aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 03:22
    Photo ID: 6651094
    VIRIN: 210517-N-WP865-4013
    Resolution: 3313x2209
    Size: 619.8 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210517-N-WP865-4014 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210517-N-WP865-3001
    210512-N-WP865-3002
    210517-N-WP865-3004
    210517-N-WP865-3005
    210517-N-WP865-3006
    210517-N-WP865-3007
    210512-N-WP865-3009
    210517-N-WP865-3003
    210517-N-WP865-4000
    210517-N-WP865-4005
    210517-N-WP865-4001
    210517-N-WP865-4007
    210517-N-WP865-4004
    210517-N-WP865-4008
    210517-N-WP865-4011
    210517-N-WP865-4011
    210517-N-WP865-4014
    210517-N-WP865-4014
    210518-N-BF356-1328
    210518-N-BF356-1333
    210518-N-BF356-1365
    210517-N-WP865-4015
    210518-N-BF356-1393
    210518-N-BF356-1542
    210518-N-BF356-1608

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    U.S. Navy
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    HMSQE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT