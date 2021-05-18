210518-N-BF356-1365

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) Sgt. Cody Sovenson-Blackburn, left, and Cpl. Paris Woulard, both assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lead combat training on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 18, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

