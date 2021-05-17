210517-N-WP865-4008
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a photo exercise, May 17, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Mark Nash)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6651091
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-WP865-4008
|Resolution:
|5657x3772
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|ARCTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210517-N-WP865-4008 [Image 25 of 25], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT