The faces behind ACE

Staff Sgt. William Ludewig, 48th Maintenance Group aerospace propulsion craftsman, laughs while his photo is taken at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. At the Liberty Wing, Ludewig maintains and upkeeps the F-15E Strike Eagle engines, but during Agile Combat Employment exercises, he steps out of his career field to help crew chiefs launch sorties and uphold combat airpower wherever his support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

