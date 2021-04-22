The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman Olivia Gavin, 492nd Fighter Squadron target analyst, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Gavin is an integral part of the Liberty Wing, conducting collateral damage estimations, weaponeering, and providing intelligence to pilots before their flights. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, she doubles as a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) point of contact and an intel briefer for the pilots before and after flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

