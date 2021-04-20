The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman Bryan Byers, 48th Maintenance Group aircrew egress systems journeyman, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 21, 2021. Byers’ responsibilities at the 48th Fighter Wing include inspecting and maintaining ejection seat systems, getting the pilot out of the aircraft and making sure the seat systems have the proper safety measures in case of an emergency. While supporting Agile Combat Employment exercises, Byers performs the tasks of a crew chief to support combat airpower at forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

