The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman Santia Baker, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Baker supports Agile Combat Employment exercises by keeping accountability and providing aircraft parts to maintenance Airmen when it’s needed in order to keep the mission going anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

