Senior Airman Santia Baker, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Baker supports Agile Combat Employment exercises by keeping accountability and providing aircraft parts to maintenance Airmen when it’s needed in order to keep the mission going anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6614429
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-ZB805-1139
|Resolution:
|3795x2711
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The faces behind ACE [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
