The faces behind ACE

2nd Lt. Montana Warmack, 48th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight commander, smiles for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 23, 2021. While stationed at the 48th Fighter Wing, Warmack runs the fuels flight and the service station on base for all the government vehicles. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, Warmack transitions into the Base Operations Support chief, coordinating all host-nation support and resources for the deployments to keep the mission going anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

