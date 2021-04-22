Staff Sgt. Andre Reyes, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Reyes normal tasks include inspecting and repairing structural damage to an F-15, but during Agile Combat Employment exercises he is trained in skills outside of his regular duties to keep the mission going anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6614428
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-ZB805-0941
|Resolution:
|3443x2459
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The faces behind ACE [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
