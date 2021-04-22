The faces behind ACE

Staff Sgt. Andre Reyes, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Reyes normal tasks include inspecting and repairing structural damage to an F-15, but during Agile Combat Employment exercises he is trained in skills outside of his regular duties to keep the mission going anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

