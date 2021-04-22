The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman Bryce Beyers, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft fuels systems technician, smiles for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. At the Liberty Wing, Beyers is responsible for checking the entire fuels system in the aircraft to make sure fuel pumps and the fuel quantity are ready to go for the pilots. While supporting Agile Combat Employment exercises, he steps outside of his own career field to learn the tasks of others so he can assist his fellow Airmen wherever it is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

