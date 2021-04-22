The faces behind ACE

Senior Airman George Chapman, 48th Maintenance Group aircraft armament systems technician, smiles for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. Chapman’s main responsibilities at the 48th Fighter Wing include servicing, inspecting and loading munitions on an F-15E Strike Eagle. When he is part of an Agile Combat Employment exercise, Chapman helps crew chiefs and other Airmen wherever it is needed to support the sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

