Senior Master Sgt. Christian ‘ACE 1’ Suarez, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant superintendent, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 21, 2021. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, Suarez coordinates with the operations personnel to maintain the aircraft and flightline with as little support and Airmen as possible to uphold 24 hour combat airpower from any forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6614422
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-ZB805-0001
|Resolution:
|4524x3016
|Size:
|8.24 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The faces behind ACE [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
