Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The faces behind ACE [Image 2 of 12]

    The faces behind ACE

    LASK, POLAND

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Christian ‘ACE 1’ Suarez, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant superintendent, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 21, 2021. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, Suarez coordinates with the operations personnel to maintain the aircraft and flightline with as little support and Airmen as possible to uphold 24 hour combat airpower from any forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 08:00
    Photo ID: 6614422
    VIRIN: 210421-F-ZB805-0001
    Resolution: 4524x3016
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: LASK, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The faces behind ACE [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE
    The faces behind ACE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Interoperability
    Multinational exercise
    Operational readiness exercise
    Combat Support Training
    Multi-capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT