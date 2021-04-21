The faces behind ACE

Senior Master Sgt. Christian ‘ACE 1’ Suarez, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant superintendent, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 21, 2021. During Agile Combat Employment exercises, Suarez coordinates with the operations personnel to maintain the aircraft and flightline with as little support and Airmen as possible to uphold 24 hour combat airpower from any forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

