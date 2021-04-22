Staff Sgt. Jacob Heaton, 48th Maintenance Group repair and reclamation technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. His responsibilities at the 48th Fighter Wing include fixing flight controls, landing gears and responding to in-flight and ground emergencies. While supporting Agile Combat Employment exercises, Heaton utilizes his skills as a multi-capable Airman and assists crew chiefs and other Airmen when launching sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 08:00
|Photo ID:
|6614425
|VIRIN:
|210422-F-ZB805-0625
|Resolution:
|3820x2729
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|LASK, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The faces behind ACE [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
