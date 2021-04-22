The faces behind ACE

Staff Sgt. Jacob Heaton, 48th Maintenance Group repair and reclamation technician, poses for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. His responsibilities at the 48th Fighter Wing include fixing flight controls, landing gears and responding to in-flight and ground emergencies. While supporting Agile Combat Employment exercises, Heaton utilizes his skills as a multi-capable Airman and assists crew chiefs and other Airmen when launching sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

