The faces behind ACE

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Gray (left), 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, and Senior Airman Joseph Robinson (right), 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pose for a photo at Łask Air Base, Poland, April 22, 2021. As crew chiefs working Agile Combat Employment exercises, Gray and Robinson are tasked with training and teaching their fellow Airmen the responsibilities a crew chief has when inspecting and launching a jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

